Liz Truss to be new UK prime minister

ByBBC
Tags

Liz Truss will be the new UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest

It was a closer result than many pundits expected, with Truss taking 57% of valid votes cast

Speaking at a conference centre in Westminster, she thanked Sunak for a “hard-fought campaign” and pledged to deliver a “bold plan”

Truss will become prime minister on Tuesday after travelling to meet the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland

The current foreign secretary is under immediate pressure to announce a plan to tackle soaring energy costs

She is understood to be considering a freeze on energy bills, with an announcement potentially scheduled for Thursday

Labour’s Keir Starmer has congratulated her but says the country is facing a “Tory cost of living crisis”

  

