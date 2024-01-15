Liz Wanyoike: Kenyans mourn educationist, NIBS founder

Liz Wanyoike, a well-known education icon and entrepreneur, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73, her family confirmed. Wanyoike was the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS). She was also the Director.

Most who shared messages of condolence since her death said Wanyoike had changed many lives.

The family confirmed her death in a statement. They described Wanyoike as a remarkable educator. Her passion ignited minds, and her kindness touched hearts.

“A beacon of wisdom, she left an indelible mark on countless lives, shaping futures with grace,” said the family

The Majority Leader of the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wa, said her contributions to the education sector have been immense.

“Madam Liz’s academic acumen and dedication have left an indelible mark, and she will be dearly missed,” he said

“Your contribution to the education sector will remain in our hearts forever, you were great in all ways. Go well my sister,” added Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris said she was saddened by the passing of Liz Wanyoike. She described Wanyoike as a true education pioneer in Kenya.

“Her dedication to Nairobi Institute of Business Studies as Founder and Director, and the countless students she touched over the years, is an inspiration to us all,” she said

Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo said Wanyoike was not just a great businesswoman but a source of inspiration for many.

“Her legacy and impact will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the entire NIBS community. May she rest in eternal peace,” he said