Lizzo, BTS, Nicki Minaj win at the Video Music Awards

The Video Music Awards also known as the VMAs took place on Sunday, bringing together some of the best musical acts of the last few years. Some of the best wins of the night went to Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Korean band BTS, Korean musician Lisa and Bad Bunny.

In an event not without its controversies, Taylor Swift announced that she would be releasing a new album in October after winning Video Of The Year for her song “All Too Well.”

Lizzo also made the headlines at the event for using Nicki Minaj’s infamous “What’s good Miley?” quote from the 2015 MTV awards to call out comedian Aries Spears who made disparaging statements about her in the press over the weekend.

Lizzo references Nicki Minaj's 2015 #VMAs moment: "And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press…"

Additionally, Johnny Depp made an appearance as the VMA Moon Man throughout the show. The moon man role is usually given to the most controversial figure of the time.

See the full list of winners below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment *WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records *WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *WINNER

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

December 2021: SEVENTEEN — “Rock With You” — PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER

BEST POP

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records *WINNER

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby — “Do We Have A Problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *WINNER

BEST ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records *WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Måneskin — “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” — Arista Records *WINNER

BEST LATIN

Anitta — “Envolver” — Warner Records *WINNER

BEST R&B

The Weeknd — “Out Of Time” — XO / Republic Records *WINNER

BEST K-POP

LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records *WINNER

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records *WINNER

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *WINNER

BEST EDITING

ROSALÍA — “SAOKO” — Columbia Records *WINNER

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS *WINNER

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Jack Harlow — “First Class” *WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles — “Harry’s House” *WINNER

