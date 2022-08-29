Lizzo, BTS, Nicki Minaj win at the Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’ set for release in October.
The Video Music Awards also known as the VMAs took place on Sunday, bringing together some of the best musical acts of the last few years. Some of the best wins of the night went to Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Korean band BTS, Korean musician Lisa and Bad Bunny.
In an event not without its controversies, Taylor Swift announced that she would be releasing a new album in October after winning Video Of The Year for her song “All Too Well.”
Lizzo also made the headlines at the event for using Nicki Minaj’s infamous “What’s good Miley?” quote from the 2015 MTV awards to call out comedian Aries Spears who made disparaging statements about her in the press over the weekend.
Additionally, Johnny Depp made an appearance as the VMA Moon Man throughout the show. The moon man role is usually given to the most controversial figure of the time.
See the full list of winners below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny — Rimas Entertainment *WINNER
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever” — Darkroom / Interscope Records *WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Dove Cameron — Disruptor Records / Columbia Records *WINNER
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
December 2021: SEVENTEEN — “Rock With You” — PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records *WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
BEST POP
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records *WINNER
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby — “Do We Have A Problem?” — Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records *WINNER
BEST ROCK
Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer” — Warner Records *WINNER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Måneskin — “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” — Arista Records *WINNER
BEST LATIN
Anitta — “Envolver” — Warner Records *WINNER
BEST R&B
The Weeknd — “Out Of Time” — XO / Republic Records *WINNER
BEST K-POP
LISA — “LALISA” — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Lizzo — “About Damn Time” — Atlantic Records *WINNER
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG — YG Entertainment / Interscope Records *WINNER
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Harry Styles — “As It Was” — Columbia Records *WINNER
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) — Republic Records *WINNER
BEST ART DIRECTION
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” — Columbia Records *WINNER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doja Cat — “Woman” — Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *WINNER
BEST EDITING
ROSALÍA — “SAOKO” — Columbia Records *WINNER
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS *WINNER
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Jack Harlow — “First Class” *WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Harry Styles — “Harry’s House” *WINNER