Lil Nas X, Luke Combs also win as Kelly Clarkson hosts the award show

The Billboard Music Awards are an annual music award ceremony celebrating the music chart-toppers of the year. This year’s event was originally scheduled to take place on April 29th but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the winners so far. (NB: At the time of publishing (Kenyan time) the award ceremony was still ongoing).

Lizzo takes home the award for “Top Song Sales Artist” beating out Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Post Malone and Taylor Swift in the same category.

Post Malone takes home the award for “Top Male Artist” winning against DaBaby, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Khalid.

Billie Eilish has won two awards (so far), one in the “Top Female Artist” category where she was competing against Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lizzo and Taylor Swift and the second in the “Top Billboard 200 Album Artist.”

Lil Nas takes home the award for “Top Hot 100 song” for his country hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billie Ray Cyrus as Luke Combs wins “Top Country Artist” beating out Kane Brown, Dan+Shay, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

NB: To be updated with the full list of winners.

