Loader Jackson Mutiso wins Ksh.20 million Sportpesa Jackpot

Jackson Mutiso Muli is the latest multi-millionaire in town after bagging the SportPesa Midweek Jackpot.

The 42-year-old landed the fortune after correctly predicting the outcome of the 13 games’ midweek jackpot, taking home 20, 892,489 shillings.

The father of three who hails from Machakos County noted that he has been placing bets with the gambling company for a while and had not been so lucky like this time round.

The jackpot win will see him accomplish some of his dreams including purchasing a plot to put up rental units.

Mr. Mutiso who works as a wheel loader at a batteries manufacturing company in Athi River confesses that his story and journey spanning 20 years has been marked with putting in the hard work, dedication at work and patience.

“Patience pays. With just the 99 shillings stake that I used last week to play the Midweek Jackpot, my 5 years of being a customer of SportPesa has borne fruits. I have been patient and have always played very responsibly – you’ll never see me use a single coin from my salary to bet nor see me use company time on analyzing my bets. I do all that at home,” remarked Mutiso.

Speaking during the unveiling, SportPesa’s Chief Operations Officer, Bernard Chauro remarked that the company advocates for responsible gaming.

“We are proud to see that Mutiso and Nyaga take back home their millions and have good plans to make good of their winnings. We advocate for responsible gaming and will always be available to link our customers with financial advisors,” said Mr. Chauro.