Lobby asks politicians to stop meddling with police independence

The Civil Society Reference Group (CSRG) has asked the political class to keep off the independence of police even as a section of politicians call for police reforms.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti dismissed claims that they were revisiting the 2007/2008 post election cases as alluded by a section of leaders.

A section of leaders led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accused the DCI of targeting certain politicians in a bid to destabilize their political aspirations in 2022.

“We have noted with grave concern the gross interference mid last week by the political class in the work of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), even as a section of the political elite have been proffering and tendering unsolicited lectures on the need to keep the police service independent,” said CSRG in a statement.

The lobby group hit back at politicians after the withdrawal of a BBI recommendation to establish a National Police Council that was to be chaired by the Minister in charge of Interior.

“A section of the political class has been all over the place, pontificating and holding forth on the suitability to keep the police service independent, only to be the first to invade the very independence of the police with political rhetoric and blackmail,” the statement read.

A day after backlash, DCI boss denied re-opening the post elections cases a move the lobby group says was the latest indication that lack of political will remains the biggest obstacle to the attainment of justice for victims of injustices.