Lobby calls for civic education in BBI debate

The National Civil Society Congress is demanding civic education takes precedence in the debate on the Building Bridges to unity taskforce report.

The rights group is cautioning against linking the proposed constitutional changes to 2022 succession politics at the expense of citizens.

At the same time, they are calling for the setting up of community Referendum forums to engage Kenyans, enactment of a referendum law that will facilitate the participation of citizens, formulation and implementation of a national civic education programme on the referendum.

Stakeholders in various sectors including politicians, the clergy, teaching fraternity and medics remain critical of the contents amid new proposals to amend the report.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Religious leaders have also waded into the debate, amid rising calls from the men of the cloth for Kenyans to remain united and not allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or political lines in debating the report.

Women and youth leaders are also pushing to have their interest captured in the final document

The report was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday in Kisii.