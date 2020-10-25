Lobby calls for civic education in BBI debate

Written By: KBC Reporters
10

The National Civil Society Congress is demanding civic education takes precedence in the debate on the Building Bridges to unity taskforce report.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The rights group is cautioning against linking the proposed constitutional changes to 2022 succession politics at the expense of citizens.

At the same time, they are calling for the setting up of community Referendum forums to engage Kenyans, enactment of a referendum law that will facilitate the participation of citizensformulation and implementation of a national civic education programme on the referendum.

Stakeholders in various sectors including politicians, the clergy, teaching fraternity and medics remain critical of the contents amid new proposals to amend the report.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Religious leaders have also waded into the debate, amid rising calls from the men of the cloth for Kenyans to remain united and not allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or political lines in debating the report.

Also Read  Stakeholders in the water sector decry overlapping roles

Women and youth leaders are also pushing to have their interest captured in the final document

Also Read  School heads to ensure next year’s candidates return to school

The report was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday in Kisii.

Also Read  Let BBI conversation be people-centred and all inclusive-Ruto
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR