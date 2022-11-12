Lobby group decries loss of Ksh 3b in Mombasa County

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) voice of Mombasa movement has called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the loss of Ksh 3 billion in Mombasa County.

The movement accuses the County government under former governor Hassan Joho of making illegal payments for non existent services during his tenure in office.

The lobby group was addressing the media in Mombasa after an audit report for counties revealed that County governments spent over Ksh 35 billion in salaries to ghost workers.

According to the report, Mombasa County paid Ksh 3 billion in salaries to 1,000 ghost workers under the leadership of former governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The lobby group led by their chair Salim Kuuza, Michael Nato, the spokesperson and Mzee Mwinyi Mzee said the act was a deliberate attempt by the county government to loot public resources.

“We are perturbed to learn that the county of Mombasa lost 3 billion through payment of ghost workers, we now call upon EACC and DCI Investigate how the money was used, ” They said.

The lobby group is also calling on the new governor Abdulswamad Nassir to carry out a comprehensive head count audit of the entire county government payroll system in order to clear all ghost workers.

The lobby group has also urged the Governor to name his cabinet saying the delay is affecting service delivery.

Salim Kuuza assured the residents of Mombasa that the lobby group which comprises UDA grass root leaders will play a vital role in putting Nassir administration on toes in matters service delivery to the residents of Mombasa County.