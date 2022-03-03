Lobby group renews calls for total ban of donkey slaughter

Donkey welfare lobby, Kenya Network for the Dissemination of Agricultural Technologies (Kendat), has renewed calls for a total ban on slaughter of donkeys to stem theft.

Kendat CEO Eston Muriithi said with the lifting of the 2020 ban on donkey slaughterhouses by the High Court in 2021, Kenya’s donkey population was under threat as donkey theft was on the rise due to the high demand and prices of donkey meat and hides in the Asian markets.

The CEO said legalization of donkey slaughter has also posed a threat to one of the most significant and profitable domestic animals in the country owing to its contribution to people’s livelihoods in rural and peri-urban areas.

Muriithi who was speaking in Mwea Sub-county, Kirinyaga on Wednesday during a sports competition aimed at sensitizing donkey owning community from the area on how to take care for their animals, said donkey was the most valuable domestic animal based on its use in transportation while enhancing accessibility to hard-to-reach areas such as foot paths and marshy areas.

Kendat in partnership with Brooke East Africa has been in the frontline in the implementation of the Heshimu Punda (respect the donkeys) programme aimed at improving the welfare of working donkeys.

Another Kendat official, Cynthia Njeri, said through sports, they have been able to reach many farmers with the messages of how to get the most out of a donkey through proper care such as right feeding, housing, de-worming, and treatment.

“We also advise owners and users of donkeys against mistreatment such as overloading and whipping,” Ms. Njeri said.

Farmer Mary Muthee said her day-to-day life revolves around donkeys as it has for years been the only source of livelihood for her family, as she also called for closure of all donkey abattoirs to save their economy.

“I live a decent life courtesy of donkeys as I am able to comfortably meet my financial needs such as educating and clothing my children as well as making savings in financial institutions from the income I generate from my working animals,” the farmer said.

In the rice fields of Mwea Irrigation Scheme, donkeys have a great input in transportation of the commodity from the fields to the mill where production could have otherwise been crippled owing to the treacherous terrain that could only be navigated by the animals.

Area Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) Purity Mengich called on motorists to be alert and respect donkey carts users as the area economy was heavily dependent on donkeys for transportation of rice harvest to the mills.