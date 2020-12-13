Lobby group to rally Kenyans to reject BBI

The Kongamano la Mageuzi caucus group has vowed to rally Kenyans to defend the current constitution from what they claim is planned mutilation by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

The lobby group claims by design the BBI bill is well crafted to reward the political class with positions at the expense of Kenya who facing harsh economic times.

Addressing the press Sunday, the caucus spokesperson who is also the Chairman of National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) Abdullahi Abdi termed the document as illegal.

The group warning that Kenyans stand to lose more despite the promises entrenched in the BBI draft bill.

“Reject the dubious referendum being forced down our throat ..join us as we work to dismantle and banish from power those who continue to smear and attack our sovereignty, constitution and nationhood. We are citizens and not victims. Let us rise from the ashes of betrayal” said the members.

They have called on the political class to focus on strengthening the economy which has been badly battered by the coronavirus pandemic.