Lobby protests move to withdraw case against 15 police officers

A human rights group working on police reforms have protested a move by the Director of Public Prosecution to withdraw a case in which 15 police officers and 6 Busia County enforcement officers were to be charged with assault.

The officers are said to have discharged tear gas, beating up and destroying property in a private home in Nambale town, Busia County while imposing the curfew directive.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) conducted investigations into the incident and recommended various charges, which were accepted by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused officers were to take plea on February 1st 2021 but the ODPP moved to stop the charges for unknown reasons.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“As PRWG-K, we opine that police officers who abuse their authority must be investigated and prosecuted. Kenyan will only move towards the rule of law when all those who are suspected to have violated it, including police officers, are prosecuted, and given an opportunity to defend themselves in a court of law,” the group said.

“The use of force should only be used when legal, necessary, proportionate, accountable. We call upon the ODPP to reconsider their stance on this case to ensure justice for the victims and equality before the law,” the group said.

The group called on the ODPP to reconsider their stance on the case to ensure justice for the victims.