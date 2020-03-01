Lobby to collect signatures, wants functions reverted back to County

The National Civil Society Congress has launched a drive to collect one million signatures in a bid to revert the transfer of some key functions of Nairobi County to the National Government.

The group argues that the handover of critical roles to the National Government by the Nairobi County negates the gains made by the constitution.

A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with members of the Nairobi County assembly to discuss the ongoings at the Nairobi City County, the National Civil Society Congress has launched a drive that seeks to reverse a deal strike by the county and the national government that will see the transfer of some key functions to the national government.

In reference to the 2010 constitution, the group views the move as a setback to gains realized since the promulgation of the constitution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Elsewhere, residents of Nakuru County have emphasized on the need for proper structures on national ethics and ethos in the public service ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative consultative forum to be held in Nakuru on Saturday saying it will help end ethnic animosity during and after general elections.

The residents also want to strengthen institutions involved in the fight against graft.

In Narok County, Bishop Peter Nakola of the Full Gospel Church is urging conveners of the ongoing BBI consultative forums being held across the country to ensure they are peaceful so as not spark divisions.