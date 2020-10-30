Local administrators asked to facilitate a smooth BBI discourse

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i has called on the National Government Administration Officers to ensure that all the Building Bridges Initiative sensitization campaigns are carried out smoothly.

According to Matiang’i, Government Administrators are under instructions to facilitate, but not participate in or lead, the BBI debate as political leaders spearhead dialogue on its recommendations.

While addressing Regional and County Commissioners at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, the Interior CS maintained that the administrators must remain “blind to political parties and ideologies,” but directed them to work closely with all elected leaders who wish to engage Kenyans in the ongoing debate around the report.

“We are facilitators of democratic debate and discussions such as the BBI report. In the practice of government, we always rally behind our President. And for us in the security sector, we are the ones who stand at the front of the queue. In the field, it won’t be us to lead the debate; we will only facilitate political leaders as they discuss the matter with wananchi,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary however emphasized that the administrators must ensure that such events are held in strict adherence to the law.

“We will work with these leaders as long as they don’t tell us to break the law. If they do, just say “no”. No one is above the law.” He said

On the implementation of development projects, Dr. Matiang’i noted that over 1,200 projects have been unlocked so far, with some of them already completed.

“For the first time since independence, we now have a record of all national government development projects. Move around and get those contractors who are playing with public money. I’d rather be right than popular,” he said.

Matiangi disclosed that some contractors who had walked off the job even after collecting advance and down-payments had been arrested alongside several government employees with whom they acted in collusion to embezzle government money