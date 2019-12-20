Local admins instructed to ensure all pupils are enrolled in school

Tana North Deputy County Commissioner Philip Soy has issued strict instructions to chiefs and their assistants to ensure that all school-aged children are enrolled in school come January next year.

Soy warned that any administrator who defies the directive will be held personally liable.

Speaking in Mulancho location during the inauguration of Chief Mumina Harun, Soy said that the chiefs should take lead in the operation and work closely with elected leaders to ensure that the exercise goes on smoothly.

“This is an order. We shall launch a massive operation come January to ensure that all our school-going children are enrolled in school,” Soy said.

Addressing the function after being inaugurated, Mumina who served as assistant chief of Konoramadha for 11 years said that she will prioritise the fight against early marriages and pregnancies among teenage girls.

Mumina who was nicknamed ‘iron lady’ by the locals was an activist before she was recruited as an assistant chief.

“I was involved in the fight against FGM, early marriages and teenage marriages while I was assistant chief and activist working closely with Girl child network, a community-based organisation in Madogo,” Mumina said.

“With the promotion, we shall take the campaign to a new higher level. I want to urge our elected and opinion leaders to join us in this war whose main aim is to uplift the status of women in Tana North,” she added.

Mumina, 37 and a mother of 7, promised to serve all the residents of Mulancho location irrespective of their tribes, clans, gender or status in the community.

On her part Abshiro Mansa an activist with Girl child network said the promotion of Mumina was an honour to women in Tana North who have endured ‘discrimination’ by their male counterpart.

Mansa said that their campaign would move a notch higher given that Mumina not only understand the plight of women in the area but has been involved first hand.