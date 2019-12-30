Local church steps in to fight drug abuse in Nyeri County

A local church in Nyeri has stepped in to supplement the government’s efforts in fighting drugs and alcohol abuse by putting up a commercial building whose proceeds will go towards rehabilitating addicts.

The initiative by the Anglican Church of Kenya, Kariki Parish in Othaya Constituency, comes amid concerns of inadequate facilities to cater for the growing number of youths hooked up to drugs and alcohol in the county.

The project that has already received numerous support from area leaders and locals will go a long way in aiding youths addicted to drug and substance abuse access professional help to enable them to get their lives back on track.

Leaders who spoke during a fundraiser towards the project said new efforts need to be initiated with rehabilitation being a key part of the equation despite being the one that is least funded.

The fundraiser received a major boost after the Deputy President William Ruto sent a donation of Ksh.1 million.

Speaker of the County Assembly of Nyeri, John Kaguchia, while applauding the initiative, said a multi-sectoral approach was needed to confront the scourge.

He said this war needed greater cooperation and collaboration from all stakeholders including state and non-state actors, for it to be successful.

Kaguchia reported that the county government had initiated several projects of putting up rehabilitation centres to complement the national government’s efforts.

The Speaker said construction of a mega centre was already ongoing at Ihuru Trading Centre in Tetu Constituency that will be up and running in a year’s time.

Chinga Ward MCA Kiruga Thuku who delivered the DP’s donation said proceeds from the commercial building would also go a long way in educating children from poor backgrounds.

He said through the project, they are targeting to give education bursaries to over 500 children in the area.