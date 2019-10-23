Local producers urged to integrate digital technologies to push content

Local content producers have been urged to integrate digital technologies that include online streaming to push their content.

Kenya Film Commission Chief Executive Timothy Owase says the advent and popularity of smartphones has created a platform to expand mass content distribution especially for start-up filmmakers and content producers who face stiff competition from established film conglomerates.

With a population of over 1 billion, the African audience offers a good market for Pan-African movie makers which would easily rival Hollywood, Bollywood and the likes.

However, according to local content producers, stringent licensing and prohibitive regulations have made filming expensive.

Owase is urging local content producers to integrate digital technology in their production value chain for prosperity.

Online streaming services have leveled the playing field for film makers from all over the world by expanding distribution.

Ahead of the 9th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards, the Kenya Film Commission has partnered with digital television company StarTimes Kenya, to provide a platform that will see shortlisted films uploaded for viewing and public voting from 30th October to November.

The Pan Africa Online film festival online app will be available on all smart phones a move expected to create more awareness about Kenya’s local content.

Currently, to attract subscribers from all over the world, platforms are increasingly investing in local content from various parts of the world.