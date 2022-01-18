Local firm launches french fries processing line

A local food producer, Simplifine, has commissioned a new processing line that will expand its production of frozen fresh French fries.

The IQF technology, will besides increasing supply, extend the shelf life of locally produced potatoes and reduce reliance on imported french fries.

“SimpliFine launched its French fry business in March 2021 and has built strong relationships with our local supplier farmers and our customers. We invested in new technology to produce a quality French fry that serves a broader market in Kenya and in the region,” said Steven Carlyon, President of SimpliFine.

“We will be launching our frozen French fries later this month and look forward to launching additional frozen fruits and vegetable products in the future,” he added.

The announcement follows three acquisitions in 2021 by SimpliFine’s parent company, BlackIvy, Ennsvalley Bakery, Alpha Fine Foods and a French fry production company based in Naivasha.

The investment in IQF technology reaffirms SimpliFine’s commitment to providing locally sourced, quality fine foods across the region, creating jobs and strengthening the economy.

The company said it will leverage its affiliate company, BigCold, to provide advanced temperature-controlled supply chain management and operational expertise to ensure safe, quality and affordable food that is locally sourced, manufactured, and delivered to customers.

“SimpliFine is committed to making good food using local ingredients. We are passionate about growing communities by delivering nutritious, quality foods at accessible prices,” added Steven Carlyon, President of SimpliFine. “We are excited to bring technology to Kenya that expands markets for its agricultural products and improve farmers’ livelihoods.”