Local football club seeks to nurture promising footballers

A local football club, Green Commandos has partnered with international football clubs to scout and nurture talents among upcoming footballers in Kakamega.

The latest partner who has expressed interest to support nurturing of talents with the clubs is the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Atoto Sports, Jamal Ibrahim.

Ibrahim joined another partner from Sweden Stig Marius to scout for talented youngsters in Kakamega through the Green Commandos football club.

The two, together with the Management of Green Commandos also surveyed football facilities in Kakamega where they intend to put up a stadium to attract youth with skills.

Atoto Sports has been supporting football skill development of Kenyan Internationals and Sweden based duo of Erick Marcelo Ouma and Henry Mejja Atola.

Last December, Green Commandos entered a partnership with an Italian Football Club Hellas Verona (FC) which plays in Serie A and Coppa Italia to support talented footballers in Kakamega.

Green Commandos managers are former students of Kakamega High who have come up with the initiative to support those who have talent but lack finances to progress as a way of improving lives in local communities of Kakamega through sporting activities.

They have promised to pay school fees for students who join Kakamega high school and come from poor families.This will enable them to learn uninterrupted as they continue to nurture their skills.

So far, through their own contributions, the old boys have used Sh 3.2 million to support students at Kakamega High school.