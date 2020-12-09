Local scientists challenged to seek solutions to solve common African problems

Local Scientists have been challenged to seek solutions on health, manufacturing, infrastructure and food security through research.

State Department for University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi says institutions of higher learning have the capacity to work together and conduct meaningful research capable of making an impact in solving the common problems experienced in Africa.

The PS said universities can make positive contribution by prioritizing research and showcasing some of the successful research and innovations prepared in the universities in order to demystify the notion that higher education institutions were not engaging in productive research.

The PS was speaking during a workshop organized by the National Research Fund (NRF) in Naivasha to assess the progress made on research funding on managing covid-19 pandemic, responding to the threat of desert locust invasion and management of incidences of cancer.

The PS commended NRF for developing a documentary showcasing various research activities which have been funded by the Government adding that the documentaries demystify the notion of deteriorating training in universities and present a positive impression on the benefits of research.

The PS said despite limited funding, the researchers were able to demonstrate the utilization of funds through the various successful projects in agriculture, manufacturing, health and ICT.

Amb. Nabukwesi told researchers to lay emphasis on the youth pursuing science courses in universities and encourage them to venture into research. The PS said plans were on course to increase research and fund priority programs.