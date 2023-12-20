Lodwar: Four arrested as police recover Ksh300,000 stolen from parked car

Police officers based in Lodwar have nabbed four suspects linked to the theft of Ksh300,000 from a parked car.
In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested along the Lodwar-Kitale highway.
The four are believed to have robbed a businessman Gabriel Maraga of over Ksh300,000 immediately after he had withdrawn the money from a bank within Lodwar town.
The suspects were identified as Stephen Kamire, Erick Odhiambo, Raphael Ndeda Otieno, and Emmanuel Okoth.
Also recovered from the vehicle include 4 smart phones, 8 SIM cards, and 3 button phones.
Police said the matter is under investigation by DCI Turkana Central.