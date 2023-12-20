Lodwar: Four arrested as police recover Ksh300,000 stolen from parked car

Police officers based in Lodwar have nabbed four suspects linked to the theft of Ksh300,000 from a parked car.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested along the Lodwar-Kitale highway.

The four are believed to have robbed a businessman Gabriel Maraga of over Ksh300,000 immediately after he had withdrawn the money from a bank within Lodwar town.

The suspects were identified as Stephen Kamire, Erick Odhiambo, Raphael Ndeda Otieno, and Emmanuel Okoth.

Also recovered from the vehicle include 4 smart phones, 8 SIM cards, and 3 button phones.

Police said the matter is under investigation by DCI Turkana Central.