Lodwar residents demonstrate power outage

Written By: Regina Manyara
13

Lodwar residents demonstrate power black out that has lasted for a month

Residents of Ngiitakito in Lodwar, Turkana County have held peaceful demonstrations accusing Kenya Power of its reluctance to restore electricity in the area which has been out for a month.

The residents claim that delays in replacing the faulty transformer has adversely affected proper running of businesses and households in the area and want the situation remedied.

Lodwar is considered the economic hub for Turkana region, housing local and governmental facilities, including Turkana’s biggest health facility and the main referral hospital, Lodwar County Hospital.

However, for the last one month over 2500 households and businesses within Ngiitakito area have been in the dark.

The irate residents staged peaceful demonstrations at the Kenya power Lodwar station calling for the speedy replacement of the faulty transformer.

Speaking to channel 1 on phone, Kenya Power  station head, Daimol Akal has dismissed the accusations and assured residents the situation is being rectified.

The angry residents have vowed to keep up the demonstrations until power is reinstalled.

