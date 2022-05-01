Lokaale hopeful Jubilee will win Turkana governorship race

The speaker of county assembly of Turkana Ekitela Lokaale is optimistic the ruling party Jubilee will secure overwhelming victory in the gubernatorial race of this year’s August General Elections.

The youthful lawyer who will be deputising former Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes had been seeking the UDA ticket for county top seat but jumped ship and joined the Munyes-James Lomenen wing after falling out with Deputy President WIlliam Ruto allies in Turkana.

“Yes I accepted to be Dr Munyes’ running mate, and together we’ll form a vibrant and robust pair that will offer proper servant oriented leadership geared towards transforming lives of our people. My boss has been in politics more than myself and the blend of experience and youth will help us leave no stone untouched in our bid to discharge services to county locals.This is a winning team and we urge the people to rally behind our candidature because we mean well for them” he said.

Munyes, Turkana South MP Lomenen and Lokaale, who are seeking to succeed the current Governor Josphat Nanok belong to Azimio la Umoja after having unveiled a line-up after days of consensus building.

Under the line-up, the Jubilee Party members settled on Munyes as governor candidate with Lokaale being his running mate. Lomenen will go for the Turkana Senate seat while incumbent woman representative Joyce Emanikor will vie for the Turkana Central MP seat.

Lokaale left a high-profile United Nations Development Programme job where he was in charge of over Sh5 billion to join the political industry.

In 2013, the 43 year old was approached to take over the job of county speaker and he turned down the offer but five years later, he accepted it after he was convinced by local leaders who he said thought he was skilled and most suitable to take charge of the assembly.

He believes it is time to work with other like minded people in steering the county to another level in terms of initiating development projects which are in the best interests of area locals.

“If we don’t get the right people to occupy positions of influence and guide the community,we will lose out on many opportunities.Political heavyweights,Professional experts,among many other groups of people from the community should be on board to help in guiding this great county on these matters of importance.

” Munyes-Lokaale combination is ready to serve and provide the critical needs of all residents either in towns or far-flung villages which include access to clean water, sufficient food availability, quality infrastructure, stable security and health services,” added the soft spoken Lokaale.

The race to succeed Nanok is becoming a bruising battle, with aspirants flexing their local political muscles amid dalliances with President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Earlier this year, Nanok, his only competitor in the last General Election, publicly endorsed Turkana Central MP John Lodepe as his preferred successor at a public baraza in Kainuk, on the boundary of Turkana and West Pokot counties.

Munyes, perceived to be the most experienced of all the aspirants, said his administration would prioritise food security through allocations of adequate funds for irrigation, boost healthcare services and work with relevant agencies to open borders with Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan for trade.

In the last elections, Nanok and Munyes were the only candidates for the governor position for Turkana County on August 8, 2017 on Jubilee and ODM Party tickets, respectively.

Mr Nanok was declared winner having garnered 73,913 votes while Mr Munyes got 53,306 votes.