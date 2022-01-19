Lokaale hopeful of winning Turkana gubernatorial race

Speaker of county assembly of Turkana Ekitela Lokaale has expressed optimism of clinching Turkana gubernatorial candidacy in the upcoming elections set for August 2022.

The youthful lawyer who is seeking to replace the outgoing county boss Josphat Nanok is banking on his experience in the corporate world to in a bid to successfully discharge services if elected the county governor.

“I have what it takes to serve at the highest level as I have done this before elsewhere and my track record speaks for itself.I intend to offer servant leadership and ensure provision of the critical needs of all residents either in towns or far-flung villages which include access to clean water, sufficient food availability, quality infrastructure, stable security and health services,” he said.

Lokaale left a high-profile United Nations Development Programme job where he was in charge of over Sh5 billion to join the political industry.

In 2013, the 43 year old was approached to take over the job of county speaker and he turned down the offer but five years later, he accepted it after he was convinced by local leaders who he said thought he was skilled and most suitable to take charge of the assembly.

He believes it is his time to take charge and steer the county to another level in terms of initiating development projects which are in the best interests of area locals.

“If we don’t get the right people to occupy positions of influence and guide the community,we will lose out on many opportunities.Professional sons and daughters from the community should be on board to help in guiding the community on these matters of importance,” he further added.

He is expected to run on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance with the incumbent Nanok having rallied residents to support UDA candidates in the next polls,saying the unity of purpose will renew hope for Turkana in national politics.

Nanok is a regional point man for the party and he is also its coordinator for North Rift. He was removed as ODM vice chairman for his pro-Ruto position.

Nanok and Lokaale are allies and the governor is considered likely to endorse the speaker.

Last year, the governor reiterated his stand to remain active in politics to champion for the interest of Turkana County at the national level.