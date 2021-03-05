London Distillers Kenya Limited risk license withdrawal over sewerage system

Written By: KBC Reporter

A parliamentary committee has threatened to push for the withdrawal of the operations license for London Distillers Kenya Limited after it failed to install a proper sewerage system. 

The National Assembly Select Committee on Implementation chaired by Moitalel Ole Kenta also put the National Environment Management Authority on the spot for giving the alcohol brewer a permit despite it causing extensive pollution in Machakos County.

The Committee is now raising concerns on the issuance of clearance certificates by NEMA.

NEMA Director Dr Mamo Boru Mamo appearing before the National Assembly Select Committee on implementation was asked to explain how London Distillers Kenya was given the go-ahead to continue with its operations.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment and Natural Resources chaired by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki had initially established poor disposal of sewerage waste by London distillers which exposes residents in Machakos County to health risks.

The Moitalel Ole Kenta led a select committee on implementation is now demanding proper control of pollution by the alcohol brewer.

NEMA is expected to produce a report in the next seven days lest its operation licence is withdrawn.

