London, Kiamokama wards by election kick off amidst violence

Voters in London Ward of Nakuru West Constituency and Kiamakoma ward, Kisii County braved the early morning cold to elect their new ward representative in a hotly contested by-election.

The voters who expressed satisfaction and optimism at the process, are choosing one candidate among the available 20 to represent them in the Nakuru County Assembly.

This by-election was necessitated by the death of Area Member of County Assembly(MCA) Samwel Karanja Mbugua in November last year.

The electorate in 29 polling centers of the cosmopolitan ward in the outskirts of Nakuru say they want a leader who will help articulate their local problems among them perennial water crises and timely bursaries for school-going children.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Former London ward MCA, Francis Njogu Njoroge(Jubilee Party) and Antony Nzuki(UDA) are the main contenders in the race that has been rocked with controversy and stiff competition in recent weeks.

Polling stations opened at 6AM and have been going on without a glitch and are expected to close at 5PM to usher in the tallying exercise.

Kiamokama ward

Meanwhile, the Kiamokama ward by-election in Kisii County has been marred by violence with police having a tough task of restoring law and order.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse residents who held demonstrations near Nyakaremba’s home.

Police arrested five people including a UDA party candidate Moses Nyakeramba and Kitutu Chache politician Bosco Gichana as voting progressed

The suspects were later released unconditionally.

Presiding officer at Mobamba primary polling station, Nivil Okumu said although the exercise had kicked off smoothly, the voter turn out is low.