Long distance travel operators to record passengers data

Long distance travel public service operators will be required to keep records of all the passengers using their services henceforth.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure says the records will come in handy in tracking any possible coronavirus case.

Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, who undertook a sensitization campaign on safety hygiene at a Nairobi bus park challenged public service operators to ensure that vehicles are fumigated and commuters have their hands sanitized.

Hinga was speaking after officers of the Ministry of Health fumigated the Kencom Bus Terminus to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He asked drivers and crews to observe basic hygiene standards including hand washing and sanitization.

The PS also appealed to members of the public to refrain from unnecessary travel saying it will help curb the spread of Coronavirus.