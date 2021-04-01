Long rains season to peak in April says weatherman

The Kenya Meteorological Department has said the long rains season of March to May is set to reach its peak in April with enhanced rainfall being experienced across the country except the north eastern region.

In a statement signed by the Director of Meteorological Services, Stella Aura, the enhanced rainfall may result in flooding in the flood prone areas over the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley.

The Weatherman is also warning that owing to the heavy rainfall and soggy soils, there could be landslides as well as mudslides in the hilly areas of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley.

Aura is appealing to the public in the Lake Victoria basin and highlands east and west of the Rift valley, to avoid walking in open fields or sheltering under trees during downpour, in order to avoid being struck by lightning.

“The Rift Valley lakes, which are already filled up, are expected to continue rising since the water catchment areas are expected to receive near to above normal rainfall,” she warned and added, “This may lead to displacement of people as well as loss of lives, livelihoods and destruction of property.”

The Director of Meteorological Services called for contingency measures to avoid loss of life and destruction of property and further warned that Vector-borne diseases such as malaria are likely to emerge in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Coastal Strip and water borne diseases are likely “particularly in flooded areas.”

In the agricultural counties of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley as well as parts of the South-eastern Lowlands, “the farming communities should take advantage of the expected rains and maximize crop yield through appropriate landuse management,” she said.

However, The North Eastern parts of the country are, likely to receive depressed rainfall that is expected to be poorly distributed in both space and time.