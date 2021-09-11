Long-serving KTDA Holdings CEO Lerioka Tiampati resigns

Long-serving KTDA Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Samuel Lerionka Tiampati has left the company effective September 9th, 2021.

A statement from the firm said that Mr. Tiampati applied for an early exit before the expiry of his contract and this was approved by the board this week.

Prior to his exit, Mr. Tiampati was on compulsory leave and his position had been filled by Mr Wilson Muthaura in an acting capacity.

Mr. Tiampati joined KTDA as the Managing Director in 2004 from Kenya Tea Packers Limited (Ketepa) where he served as the CEO of the tea packing subsidiary company which is majority-owned by KTDA.

The former immediate KTDA CEO was among officials questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations last year over claims that they had misspent farmers money on lawyers.

The others include; John Omanga in charge of legal affairs, Brown Kanampiu (procurement), Samuel Rugut (finance) and Lincoln Munyao (audit).

The summons came after KTDA farmers requested for a probe on alleged misuse of funds through overpayment of lawyers.