Lopetegui parts ways with Wolves days before PL kick-off

Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves just three days before the start of the new Premier League season.

The Spaniard had been in charge of the club for nine months and kept them in the Premier League after taking over with the team bottom last Christmas.

Lopetegui had criticised the club’s lack of spending during this summer’s window and cut a frustrated figure over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Wolves have also seen a number of the club’s best players leave during this summer.

A club statement announcing Lopetegui’s departure from Wolves read: “The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties.”

Gary O’Neil is under consideration for the Wolves vacancy. O’Neil has been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in June but has been linked with a host of jobs over the summer.

He kept the Cherries in the Premier League against all the odds racking up 39 points and finishing 15th, despite that achievement he did not keep hold of his job. Former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola replaced O’Neil as Bournemouth’s new head coach.

Wolves will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away at Manchester United on Monday August 14 before hosting Brighton at Molineux on August 19 then two away games against Everton (August 26) and Crystal Palace (September 2).