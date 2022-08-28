Los Angeles 7’s : Kenya beats Scotland to advance to the main cup quarter final

ByBernard Okumu
Tags

 

The national rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ qualified for the main cup quarter finals of the ongoing final round of the World Rugby Sevens Circuit in Los Angeles, USA.

Kenya beat Scotland 20-10 to record their second win in group D after previous triumph against England and a loss to Samoa in their opening match.

Nelson Oyoo,Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala and Billy Odhiambo each scored a try a piece and handed Shujaa the vital win. Scotland who had forced the scores 10-10 at half time scored their tries through Kaleem Barreto and Robbie Ferguson.

The result ensured that the Damian Mcgraths charges finished second in the group with 7 points, two adrift of group winners Samoa.

Samoa beat England 31-5 in their final group game to assure themselves of the top finish.

Kenya is poised to meet group A winners in the quarter finals scheduled Sunday evening.

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

Mixed bag of results for ‘Shujaa’ in group openers in Los Angeles

Bernard Okumu

French champion Estelle Mossely to grace International Boxing Day in DR Congo

Bernard Okumu

Rampant Liverpool fire nine past Bournemouth

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: