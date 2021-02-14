Losses as structures built on railway land are demolished in Naivasha

The ongoing demolitions of structures along the railway line in the country spread to Naivasha and Gilgil where property worth millions were reduced to rubble.

In Naivasha, traders were reduced to tears as they watched livelihood savings brought down by excavators from Kenya Railways.

Armed police stood guard as the traders did their best to rescue the little that they could in the operation that kicked off on Friday night. Among property brought down were a multi-million hotel, bars, butcheries, and assorted businesses that supported tens of families.

Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike termed the action s as inhumane as the traders had not been served with a notice. Wanyoike said that the traders were yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic before the demolition exercise hit them.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We voted this government which promised to protect the poor but 8t has ended up oppressing them day in day out,” he said.

A trader Judy Wangeci said that she had legal documents from the State after acquiring the land where some of the structures are built. Wangeci notes that they had not been issued with a vacation notice adding that the exercise caught them flat-footed and little had been salvaged.

“This is the darkest day for residents of Naivasha who have been ambushed by the government that they willingly voted in,” she said.

Other traders interviewed echoed the sentiments noting that they had a thirty-year lease with Kenya Railways and wondered why they were not served with notices.