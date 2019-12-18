We, or rather Nakuru county cares about your love life in 2020, do you?

What is the Naivasha Love Festival?

The Naivasha Love Festival is an event aimed at positioning Naivasha as a destination of love in Africa where visitors will experience a delightful mix of fun, culture, food and music. The aim of the festival is to celebrate the diversity of love for 2 days in Naivasha through the different experiences one can enjoy in and around Naivasha.

Nakuru county has something for every kind of traveller and tourist. The region is the home of Lake Naivasha which is one of the major attractions with an interesting history. At the beginning of the 20th Century, Lake Naivasha completely dried up and effectively disappeared. The resulting open land was farmed, until heavy rains a few years later caused the lake to return to existence, swallowing up the newly established estates.

When is the event?

The festival is slated for 14th and 15th February 2020 and is set to be an annual event aimed at pushing Naivasha as a premiere destination in Africa for exclusive weddings and star-studded events. The initiative is backed by the Nakuru County Government, Kenya Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism.

Mr Allan Njoroge spoke on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Kenya Tourism Board at the launch. He noted that the Naivasha Love festival will create product diversification (away) from the traditional safari and beach product and (will) open up more tourism opportunities in the region.

The theme for the festival is dubbed “Feel love, think Naivasha.”

Isn’t it too early to be talking about 2020?

There are 57 days between now and February 14th 2020. So, not really! There’s accommodation to book, money to save and travel agents to negotiate with. So why not start the process early?