The popular reality franchise only cast three black contestants

“Love Island, South Africa” premiered this week and the showrunners are facing criticisms over the predominantly white cast. The reality’s South African version is just the latest of spin-offs since the show’s original “Love Island UK.”

Last year the franchise announced that they would be venturing into new territories with “Love Island, Nigeria” set to be the second show in Africa.

“Love Island” follows a set format featuring “10 contestants – five men and five women — shut up in a villa together, away from the world, for six weeks as they search for love.”

Many Africans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the casting choices of the production company Rapid Blue. 

The show only has three black contestants; Durang Atembe, 22 (M), Asad Boomgaard, 24(M) and 26-year-old Thimna Shooto(F).

