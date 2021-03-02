The popular reality franchise only cast three black contestants

“Love Island, South Africa” premiered this week and the showrunners are facing criticisms over the predominantly white cast. The reality’s South African version is just the latest of spin-offs since the show’s original “Love Island UK.”

Last year the franchise announced that they would be venturing into new territories with “Love Island, Nigeria” set to be the second show in Africa.

“Love Island” follows a set format featuring “10 contestants – five men and five women — shut up in a villa together, away from the world, for six weeks as they search for love.”

Many Africans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the casting choices of the production company Rapid Blue.

Not Love Island US and Love Island UK having more black people than the one set in South Africa ??? https://t.co/Xm0rZMtF9x — Chemical X (@daanegro) February 28, 2021

Love island South Africa? Does the ratio represent the real South Africa? https://t.co/c4Lm9mex0Z — Erica Nlewedim?? (@EricaNlewedim) February 28, 2021

how are you going to have a love island in south AFRICA with ONE black girl?? #LoveIslandSA — kells x anto stan account (@Kelleyonce) February 28, 2021

I don’t ever want to hear “they cast according to their population”… the percentage of black people in South Africa is 80.2% and there is only TWO black people in love island South Africa. It’s a CHOICE pic.twitter.com/ECnJyJB5GS — yas (@Adoomies2) February 28, 2021

South Africa? The Africa in the south ? pic.twitter.com/SkKI5tXMOg — Guy fawkes stan account (@zayy771) February 28, 2021

The show only has three black contestants; Durang Atembe, 22 (M), Asad Boomgaard, 24(M) and 26-year-old Thimna Shooto(F).

