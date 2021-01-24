Lovejyot Singh, Karan Patel  savor maiden wins as autocross season gets underway

Lovejyot Singh savored his maiden 4WD Turbo win during the first round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship at The Waterfront Karen,Nairobi.

The LJ Racing team driver had his campaign effectively sewn up when defending champion Sahib Omar ran into mechanical gremlins.

Sahib, who is gunning for back to back titles this year, broke two rear drive shafts to settle for third overall.

Rally driver Karan Patel went home with two bonus championship points after setting the Fastest Time of the Day .He wrapped up his day’s 4WDT campaign in second overall position.

Lovejyot was all smiles after a dry and dusty day on the track. “When I came home in the morning I learnt of top drivers and felt quite nervous. So I knew I was going to attack at the way to keep up with the pack. The track set up was a lot similar to what we did last year, so I stuck to my lines and mastered the track,” said Lovejyot

Girl rider Kiana Rajput won the Pee Wee Class for the kids. His elder brother Yuvraj Rajput won the Bambino Class.

Newcomer Brandon Nganga clocked a cumulative time of 03.40.18 to beat debutant Neel Gohil who managed 04.42.60.

Defending champion Zameer Verjee started off his campaign with victory in 2WD NT Class beating Abdul Razak Rehan and Noor Rehman to the podium dash.

Karan Patel was using the event to dust-off a few cobwebs prior to the season-opening KNRC event to be held in Soysambu on the weekend of February 20-21.

The rising KNRC star entered his championship-winning ex-Baldev Chager Subaru GC8 in 4WD Non Turbo Class.

“I’m definitely enjoying myself. It’s been a while since I was in the car- so it’s quite a good feeling. We will be testing our R5 car (Ford Fiesta) well in time for the first rally event. We always do that prior to a rally to ensure that the car is in good working order.”

This was the first motorsport event in the country since March 2020 when the government banned social gathering due to the novel Corona virus.

