Lovy flew back into the country on Friday

Lovy Longomba met up with Wahu and Nameless during his visit in the country.

Lovy, who is one half of the celebrated Kenyan group the Longombas, has been in the country since Friday (March 26th). His visit makes it the first time he has been back in 16 years.

He posted a small clip of his meetup with Wahu and Nameless on his Instagram captioning it, “Today was an amazing day I got to link up with family. @namelesskenya @wahukagwi thank you for having me in your home I love you guys & we need to finish our stories, also my brother @colonelmustafa it was great catching up.”

Lovy also included Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa in his post alluding to the fact that he had also caught up with him.

His Kenyan visit comes after the tragic demise of his twin brother and partner from their award-winning music duo of the smash hits including “Vuta Pumz”, “Dondosa’’, “Piga Makofi’’ and ‘’Shika More’’, among others. The singer-songwriter and 3-time Grammy-nominated record producer has been living in Los Angeles, US with his brother since they left Kenya nearly two decades ago.

While in Kenya, Lovy will be meeting with family and friends to allow them to pay their respects to Christian. He will also be doing interviews to connect with the Longombas’ loyal fans as he shares details of Christian’s final moments and wishes.

