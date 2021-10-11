Low turn out mars Enhanced Voter Registration exercise

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has decried the low turnout in the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise and called for concerted efforts to mobilize eligible voters to register. In the first week of the exercise only 202,518 people registered as new voters against a target of out of the weekly target of 1.5 million since the exercise kicked off seven days ago. In a statement, the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati attributed the low turn out to general voter apathy, insecurity, lack of national identity cards and the culture of last minute rush.

