An average of less than 10 people are registering daily for the Huduma namba in Samburu County since the exercise was launched early this week.

The low turnout has been attributed to the ongoing drought in the area that has forced many locals to migrate in search of water and pasture for their animals.

Joel Diso Lokilang, a resident of Maralal town in Samburu County says drought coupled with hunger and water shortage has forced people to migrate with their livestock making it hard to reach them.

The county residents have been urged to turn up in large numbers for early registration to avoid last minute rush.

Samburu county commissioner John Korir said registration staff will be moving from village to village and following herders up to their grazing fields to ensure that no one is left out.