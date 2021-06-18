Low turnout mars NYS recruitment in Busia County

Low turnout marred the National Youth Service (NYS) recruitment exercise in Busia County as the exercise entered its 5th day.

NYS had targeted to recruit 17 youths from the Subcounty,12 boys and 5 girls in an exercise which kicked off nationwide on Monday 14th.

Speaking during the final recruitment process at the Stadium on Friday, Inspector Jerussa Kalisa who was in charge of the exercise said those who succeed will go through paramilitary training and later join vocational training to equip themselves with relevant skills.

“The training takes about six months after which the recruits will proceed to national service for about a year. Thereafter, each one of them will identify which vocational training they require to get employment,” she said.

The recruitment targetted fit Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 24 years, who scored a minimum grade of grade D plain in their KCSE examinations.

One must also possess a national ID, a valid certificate of good conduct and be prepared to give voluntary service in any part of the Country.

“Orphans who meet requirements will be given special preference subject to production of sufficient documentary proof such as parent’s death certificate or burial permits,” a recruitment advert read.

“Recruited youth will after service to the nation, undergo technical and vocational education and training to prepare them for trades, crafts and careers at different levels, particularly in response to the skills needed in the Big Four national agenda,” Kalissa said.

Matayos Assistant County County Stephen Kibandi said the exercise was free and fair adding that such recruitments should be done in accordance with the law.