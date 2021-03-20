Low voter turnout, bribery allegations mar Jubilee Party primaries in Juja

Jubilee Party primaries in Juja Constituency were marred by low voter turnout and bribery allegations ahead of the by-election.

Jubilee Party conducted the primaries Saturday to get a candidate who will battle it out with other contestants for the Juja Parliamentary seat that fell vacant after the death of MP Francis Munyua alias Wakapee, in the May 18 by-elations.

Those seeking the party ticket include departed MP ‘Wakapee’s widow Susan Njeri, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Don Muiga Rugara, former Kiambu County Education Executive Dr Joseph Ng’ang’a, businessman Antony Kirori and Karanja Ngarachu.

The candidates urged the party to ensure that the primaries are conducted in a free and transparent manner and allow residents to vote for their leader of choice.

Susan Njeri who spoke at Jomo Kenyatta primary school polling station in Juja town after casting her vote exuded confidence that she will clinch the party ticket and enable her to compete for the Juja parliamentary seat.

Njeri said applauded the Jubilee Party for giving all candidates a fair level playground.

The late MP’s widow called on Juja residents to observe peace noting that so far there hasn’t been any incidences of scuffles.

But her strong opponent Muiga Rugara who also cast his vote at the same polling station expressed concerns of voter bribery at several polling stations across the constituency and called on the authorities so arrest the perpetrators.

He also claimed that some of the officials at the polling stations who are deemed to be his supporters have been harassed.

There have been concerns from some of the candidates that the Jubilee Party has already settled o one candidate a matter which has been dismissed by a Kiambu Jubilee Party Official.

Jubilee’s Kiambu County Assembly caucus chairman Elijah Njoroge commonly known as Kururia dismissed as baseless and malicious, claims that the ruling party has already settled on one of the aspirants.

The Biashara Ward MCA in Ruiru constituency who had earlier briefed journalists said the party will respect the will of Juja people and hand over the nomination certificate to whoever wins the primaries.

