LOWASCO board receives training on governance, compliance to improve service delivery

The Lodwar Water and Sanitation Company’s board has benefited from a three-day training on compliance and governance.



The training, for its board members and its secretariat on best practices in water governance and execution of functions, also provided an opportunity for consultations with Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB), the Water Services Providers Association (WASPA) and the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) as key regulatory bodies and stakeholders.

County Executive for Water Services, who is also the chair of the Board, Faith Aletea, said the program exposed the members to aspects of governance, compliance, and operational excellence.

“The program is part of the broader strategy to facilitate the smooth transition of LOWASCO to the Turkana Urban Water and Sanitation Company pursuant to the County Water Act 2016 and the recommendations of the Senate to liquidate LOWASCO,” said CECM Aletea.

She reiterated the need to prioritise water supply as a universal human right as envisioned by Governor Lomorukai’s in his transformative agenda.

She expressed optimism that the Board is committed to addressing the challenges impeding water access for the residents of Turkana.

“This engagement has opened our eyes to the potential legal bottlenecks that may derail the formation of urban and rural water supply utilities. It has provided valuable insights on how to achieve a risk-free outcome,” the Chair stated.

Representing WASREB CEO in the forum, John Muruka commended the Board for consulting with WASREB saying the action underscored the seriousness of achieving the desired levels of service delivery for the benefit of the dynamic nature of water users in Turkana.

WASPA CEO Anthony Ambugo decried the increasing number of companies in the water sector facing governance challenges and lauded Turkana County for deliberately envisioning to instituting risk-free measures.

According to Ambugo, poor governance has the potential to deny people access to clean water and safely managed sanitation services, with disastrous implications.

“In taking up this road, Turkana will not only get water governance issues right from the start; it will also benefit from reduced disease burdens often caused by poorly managed water service provision.” CEO Ambugo said.