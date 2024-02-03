Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project on track for 2025 completion

The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation has announced that Phase 1 of the transformative Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project will be completed in May 2025.

The Ksh 3.87 Billion project, implemented by the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, through the National Irrigation Authority will see 4,043 hectares or approximately 10,000 acres across Siaya and Busia counties brought under irrigation.

The designated irrigation project area will be partitioned, with Siaya County receiving an allocation of 2,535 hectares (6,264 acres) and Busia County allocated 1,508 hectares (3,726 acres).

Additionally, the Lower Nzoia irrigation project will employ a strategic land utilization plan. Fifty percent of the area will be dedicated to cultivating high-value fruits and vegetables, while the remaining half will be utilized for rotational crops such as rice, soybeans, maize, and legumes.

This approach is anticipated to optimize yield and establish a diversified and sustainable agricultural system.

Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Zacharia Njeru announced that the project, launched on June 12, 20, is expected to be completed by May 2025, and on completion transform the lives and livelihoods of people living across the two counties.

“The Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project’s first phase is set to transform lives, bringing an estimated Ksh 4.8 billion annually to our farmers’ pockets while empowering 30,000 individuals with valuable agricultural skills. This aligns perfectly with the Bottom Up Economic Agenda’s (BETA) vision for rice intensification, contributing to national food security and a brighter future for all.”

Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru’s visit underscored the Government’s commitment to ensuring the successful completion of this transformative project.

