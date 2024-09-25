CS Mvurya: Introduction of Electric Vehicles contribution to Kenya’s SDGs

The Cabinet Secretary Trade and Industry Salim Mvurya has termed the introduction of electric vehicles into the country as a timely contribution to Kenya’s sustainable development goals.

Speaking during the launch of the BYD Electric Vehicles by Loxea Wednesday morning at the new showroom on Uhuru highway the CS Mvurya said the government has prioritized the adoption of e-mobility to achieve a number of targets, not only to comply with the existent carbon emission reduction commitments of 32 percent reduction by 2030, but also to lower Kenya’s reliance on oil imports.

“In the 2023 Budget Policy Statement, the government committed to provide financial and tax incentives for PSVs and commercial transporters to convert to EVs, and there has been a notable response by the sector,” said CS Mvurya.

The country’s Vision 2030 blueprint and its commitment to the Paris Agreement emphasize sustainability and climate change mitigation, making the adoption of EVs a critical step in achieving these goals.