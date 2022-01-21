LSK calls for speedy investigation into death of Kitui based prosecutor

The Law Society of Kenya(LSK) has called on authorities to expedite investigations surrounding the death of Lawyer Kevin Gesire who attached to Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) in Kitui.

The Kitui LSK members have expressed dissatisfaction on the police report which claims the sate counsel had committed suicide inside his rented house.

Gesire’s lifeless body was found Tuesday morning lying naked in his house across the bathroom door with a belt tied on his neck and fastened on the grill while his personal car was outside the apartment mechanically broken.

According to Kitui Central police commander Chrispin Ogutu, he deceased did not leave a suicide note behind to help homicide detectives unravel circumstances that led to his death.

“We have launched investigations to establish the cause of the officer’s death. A postmortem will be conducted to supplement our investigations,” said Ogutu.

The Kitui lawyers led by their chairman Morris Kimuli, said that the police made quick conclusions into Kevin’s death before proper investigations.

The lawyers want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to conduct thourough investigations and unearth the Prosecutor’s cause of death.

While sending their condolences to the bereaved family, the LSK team said they will designate their team to support the police in the ongoing investigations.

At the same time, a team from DCI Nairobi headquarters spend the better part of the day at the apartment where the late lawyer lived, as investigations to ascertain the cause of the death continue.