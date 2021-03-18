The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is calling upon the Government to allocate sufficient funds to the Witness Protection Agency.

This they say will ensure that all the individuals that require witness protection are identified and handled effectively, decentralize and ensure awareness creation among the public on the operations and functions of the agency.

In a statement Thursday, LSK CEO Mercy Wambua says they have noted with great concern the increase in the incidents of killings and kidnappings in the Country lately, with the latest being that of Ms. Jennifer Wambua, a senior officer at the

National Land Commission (NLC).

It is reported that the late Ms. Jennifer Wambua went missing on 12th March, 2021 and her body found dumped in Ngong’s Vet area with evidence of torture.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Read–> Missing journalist Jennifer Wambua found dead

“We wish to pass our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Jennifer. Every loss of life is a unique and profound tragedy for the family that is left to mourn. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must swiftly and decisively be brought to justice. We have learned that the late was involved as a witness in high level criminal and corruption related cases. Investigations and prosecutions before Courts can stand or fall on the willingness of witnesses to come forward and present their evidence in the courtroom,” said the CEO

The call also comes even as the members of the LSK are still waiting for the police to finalize investigations into the disappearance of Mr. Benson Njau Kayai, Advocate more than 30 days since his mysterious disappearance.

Wambua noted that the council of LSK has appointed advocates to keenly follow the matters to their conclusion with a view to ensuring that justice is meted out and all the perpetrators of the heinous acts of kidnappings and killings in the Country are brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has ordered speedy investigation into the death of Ms. Jennifer Wambua.

Consequently, he has directed the Inspector General of police to conduct investigation and forward the inquiry report to his office for action.

The DPP through senior Director of public prosecutions Joseph Kinyanjui, told Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi that thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

The late Jennifer Wambua was a Prosecution witness number 4 who had given her evidence in chief and was waiting to be cross examined by defense lawyers in a criminal case facing Lughali Mp Ayub Savula and twenty two Others.

The defense team through Kerate wandugi told the court that they were shocked to learn of the mysterious death of the prosecution witness who they had been prepared to cross examine on her evidence in chief.

In view of her death the prosecution applied that the matter be adjourned to allow investigation yo be conducted.

However the trial magistrate Francis Andayi issued a warning to the media to avoid speculation and allow investigation to be carried out by the police.

He denied that he had applied for security as its being circulated in the media , saying there was nothing to be scared about , the death of the witness shall be established by the police.

He directed that the matter on April to confirm the progress of the investigation and ensure the also to give prosecution time to reorganize it case