LSK chaos negatively castigating the legal profession, says FIDA

The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has condemned the chaos that rocked the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) two days ago.

The women lawyers termed the drama that ensued when two factions of the society’s leadership pitting President Nelson Havi and CEO Mercy Wambua clashed over access to the premises as retrogressive.

“The ongoing factional fight at the Law Society of Kenya is not only retrogressive but, as we have previously stated, sets a very bad precedent and is negatively castigating the legal profession,” said the Chairperson Nancy Ikinu in a statement.

She was categorical that attacks, intimidation, or threats against council members or staff, regardless of their position and gender, are totally unacceptable.

She observed that the current wrangling at the LSK has not only paralyzed operations at the Secretariat but has also greatly affected service delivery to members who include FIDA-Kenya membership.

She called on security agencies to carry out speedy investigations into the incident.

“We further call upon the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct speedy investigations and prosecution of those found responsible for the violence on August 10th, 2021, against LSK Council Members and staff at the Secretariat”.

Ms Ikinu at the same time urged the LSK officials to seek an amicable solution to salvage the society’s reputation. “We call for a speedy and amicable solution to the situation at the ISK in a manner as prescribed by law as opposed to resorting to violence”.

Havi and Wambua have had a long-running tussle since last year. On June 26, last year, LSK members in a special meeting voted to send Wambua on compulsory leave.

But in a turn of events, she was reinstated to her position after Havi suspended her in mid-September over alleged gross misconduct and incompetence.

The CEO has downplayed the sharp divisions within the LSK saying they are only differences of opinion based on the interpretation of the law.

Ugly scene at LSK offices along Gitonga Road earlier today. Shame!! Shame!! Shame!! pic.twitter.com/47FHVy4rF4 — Caxstone P. Kigata (@CaxstonePKigata) August 10, 2021

Havi who has been accused of micromanaging the society was in July arrested for allegedly assaulting Mercy Wambua.

Wambua dismissed claims that she has been on compulsory leave and noted that she is legally allowed to access her office.