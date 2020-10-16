LSK distances itself from plan to kick CJ Maraga out of office

The Law Society of Kenya has threatened to recall its representatives in the Judicial Service Commission for supporting a plot to kick out Chief Justice David Maraga out of office before the expiry of his term.

LSK has also disowned a statement by its representative Macharia Njeru supporting the said removal of Maraga.

LSK states that, “Macharia Njeru and Mercy Deche were elected by LSK to represent its interests in the Commission. The two can’t take a position that is inconsistent with the Constitution of Kenya and in disregard of the position of the Society.”

In his statement, Lawyer Macharia confirmed that indeed a decision has been taken by some commissioners to commence the recruitment of the Chief Justice before 12th January 2021.

According to Macharia, the only commissioners opposed to the decision are the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the representative of the Court of Appeal in the Commission, Justice Mohamed Warsame.

Macharia imputes lack of accountability and transparency on the Chief Justice, his Deputy and Justice Warsame in handling of the matter.

LSK says the Judicial Service Act envisages that the recruitment of the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice be commenced only after a vacancy occurs in the two offices.

The Society claims there is an attempt to amend the Act to target Justice Maraga As well as Mwilu.

“The Society loathes to imagine that its representatives to the Commission have been roped into this nefarious illegal enterprise intended to subvert the Constitution of Kenya.” LSK Chairperson Nelson Havi says.

LSK now claims Maraga is being targeted because of his strong stand on issues affecting the Country among them the recent advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact a law to implement the two-third gender rule.

“The Society therefore disassociates itself from the position taken by Macharia Njeru and Mercy Deche. The State capture of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission cannot be executed through representatives of the Society to the Commission.” He said.