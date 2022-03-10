LSK elections exercise marred by low voter turnout

Voting for new Law Society of Kenya (LSK) officials kicked off Thursday countrywide.

In Mombasa Law Courts polling stations, the voting exercise which was overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials kicked off at 8:00 am and closed at 5pm.

Addressing the media during the voting exercise Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, who is also a lawyer urged those to be elected to run the office in a professional manner unlike their predecessors whose term in office has been marred by corruption allegations.

“In the last two years there has been a tug of war tussle in the running affairs of the LSK office by the elected members, we hope the new members we are electing in the office will exercise decorum,” said Senator Faki.

IEBC presiding officer at the Mombasa Law courts polling station Alphonce Tsui said the turnout in the morning was impressive with 88 voters having voted out 695 voters registered at the polling station.

The five cleared to seek the LSK presidency are Nairobi branch chairman Erick Theuri, his Coast counterpart Mathew Nyabena, former LSK vice-president Caroline Kamende, and former LSK council members Omwanza Ombati and Bernard Kipkoech who once served as LSK treasurer.

They are looking to replace Nelson Havi who has been the face of LSK for the past two years with his tenure having ended prematurely last month.

Those eyeing the female JSC female representative position include; Christine Kipsang, Julie Soweto and Jackline Ingutiah.

Those eyeing the vice president’s seat are Faith Aoko Odhiambo, Debora Anditi, Boniface Akusala and David Nyamweya.