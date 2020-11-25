LSK express reservations over establishment of a Judicial Ombudsman office 

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) western region chapter has called for the review of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Report on establishment of a Judicial Ombudsman office ahead of today’s launch of the signatures collection.

The branch members say the office will interfere with the independence of the Judiciary and claw back gains achieved in the 2010 by reverting the judiciary to the scenario of one political party state.

Addressing the media at an Annual General Meeting in Kisii town, Branch chair, Ochoki, said the proposed Administration of Justice office was not clearly explained in the report.

Under the current constitution, the office of the Ombudsman was an independent entity while in the BBI report it is proposed to be in the Chief Justice’s office.

The chairman lamented over challenges lawyers faced when representing clients in courts owing to a shortage of judges and magistrates.

According to the branch chair, the President had always been petitioned to appoint judges and magistrates who had been vetted to alleviate the suffering.

On covid-19 effects, Ochoki expressed the members’ satisfaction with establishment of virtual hearings by the judiciary to facilitate administration of justice.

The members, however noted with concern that the on-line hearings faced constraints including uploading documents for witness statements and the slow manner in which the system operated.