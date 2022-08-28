LSK files application seeking to be enjoined in presidential petition

The Law Society of Kenya has made an application at the Supreme Court seeking to be enjoined in the nine presidential election petitions.

In their application, LSK is seeking an interpretation of the law regarding the quorum of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners needed in tally and declaration of the presidential result.

LSK is the latest entrant in the list of parties seeking to be enjoined as Amicus Curie or friend of the court in the nine presidential election petitions filed at the Supreme Court.

Through their council member Mwaura Kabata, LSK has presented a point argument seeking interpretation of the vote tallying process and results announcement, one of them being the actual meaning of all votes cast.

On Sunday the Supreme Court registry based at the Milimani Law Courts saw a number of respondents in the matter filing rejoinders including Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and former Mbeere South Member of Parliament Geoffrey Kingangi leading the pack.

All interlocutory applications and matters arising from the suit should be filed by close of business on Monday August 29, 2022.

The supreme court is expected to hold a pre-trial conference on Tuesday August 30,2022 to identify areas of dispute and narrow them down before the case proceeds for full hearing.

Wednesday August 31, 2022 is reserved for third party (friend of the court) applications.

The case will be heard and determined by all the 7 judges of the apex court led by Chief Justice Martha Koome within the 14 day since filing of the petition and a verdict delivered by September 5, 2022.