LSK nominates Morris Mutua to IEBC Commissioners appointing panel

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

Law Society of Kenya (LSK)

The Law Society of Kenya has nominated Kimuli Morris Mutua to the selection panel for the appointment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered a declaration calling for the recruitment of new officials to take up the positions left vacant after the resignation of four commissioners in 2018.

The electoral agency has not been fully constituted since the controversial departure of Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya, and Consolata Maina from the commission.

“We hereby submit the name of Kimuli Morris Mutua for transmission to the President for appointment as a member to the selection panel,” said LSK President Nelson Havi.

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Act, 2020 requires one member of the selection panel to be nominated by the Law Society of Kenya.

“Section 2(3) of the said 1st Schedule further requires that the name of nominee be submitted to the Parliamentary Service Commission within seven days of the declaration of a vacancy in the office of the chairperson or member of the Commission for transmission to the President for appointment,” said Havi.

